19-year-old arrested in fatal Indianapolis north-side double shooting in December

Sarah Nelson, Indianapolis Star
·1 min read

A 19-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal double shooting on the north side of Indianapolis in December, according to police.

Camran Perry was arrested on preliminary murder charges in the shooting deaths of two men who died after being shot at an apartment complex in the 8800 block of Westfield Way on Dec. 1, 2. Police found 21-year-old Andrew Jones and 20-year-old Blake Coffman shot near a car. The pair’s relationship is unclear.

Both men died shortly after arriving at a hospital.

No information about how homicide detectives identified Perry as a suspect has been released.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine final charges.

This story will be updated.

Contact Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or 317-503-7514.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Arrest made in fatal double shooting in December

