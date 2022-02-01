19-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of woman on north side, police say

A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman killed inside a vehicle on Indianapolis’ north side last week, according to police.

Anthony Rhea has been preliminarily charged with murder in the killing of 21-year-old Alexis Dompier who police found shot to death inside a vehicle on West 38th Street and North White River Parkway East Drive on Thursday, Jan. 27.

While Dompier was found shot near those streets, police at the time said they believe the shooting occurred somewhere between Boulevard Place and the Indianapolis Museum of Art on West 38th Street.

Homicide detectives and the Marion County Forensic Agency identified Rhea as a person of interest, and he was detained for questioning. Police on Tuesday announced Rhea’s arrest and preliminary murder charge.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and determine final charges.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jose Torres at 317-327-3475 or jose.torres@indy.gov.

