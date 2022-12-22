19-year-old arrested after firing stolen gun in South Lake Union

A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night after he fired a stolen gun in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood.

Just after 5 p.m., a 911 caller reported that a man had fired a gun at the intersection of Stewart Street and Denny Way.

Police spoke with witnesses who were able to provide a description of the suspect. He was later located and arrested as he was leaving the area on foot.

Officers located the stolen gun under a vehicle in the area.

A records check indicated that the gun had been stolen out of a car, which was reported stolen in Capitol Hill earlier this month, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The man was booked into the King County Jail for unlawful discharge of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.