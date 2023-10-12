19-year-old arrested for having sex with 14-year-old in Columbia County

A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and charged with molesting a 14-year-old girl in Columbia County.

Canaan Talbert, of Johnston, S.C., is charged with aggravated child molestation, having an open container and driving under the influence.

While patrolling on Day Road, Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputies noticed a car stopped in a grassy area, according to an incident report. The car was running and two people were naked in the back seat.

Deputies met with Talbert, who was putting his clothes on the naked girl, according to the report. Talbert told deputies he was 18 years old and the girl said she was 16 years old.

Deputies noted there was an open beer in the front cup holder and both the boy and girl were given a breathalyzer test, according to the report. During the test, the girl admitted to performing oral sex on Talbert.

Talbert blew a .072, according to the report. The car was towed and investigators found more beer and condoms.

The mother of one of the girl's friends said the girl was supposed to be spending the night at her house and did not realize she left, according to the report.

When Talbert was told the girl was 14 years old, he told deputies, "Oh, she told me she was 15, uh, I mean 16," according to the report.

The girl was cited for unruly juvenile, fornication and giving a false address and birthdate to a law enforcement officer.

