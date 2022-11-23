19-year-old arrested in hit-and-run wreck that killed Carrollton mother of eight

A 19-year-old man who is accused of causing a fatal hit-and-run crash in October that killed a Carrollton mother of eight has been arrested, Carrollton police said.

The teen was driving a vehicle that crashed on Oct. 24 at Marshal Lane and Dove Creek, killing 43-year-old Aurora Canales and injured five of her eight children, police said in a news release this week.

Carrollton police identified the suspect as Brayan De La Rosa, who was arrested Monday while he was hiding at a Lewisville apartment complex.

Authorities found De La Rosa at the complex and took him into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

The Carrollton Police Department worked with the U.S. Marshals Service Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and developed a lead indicating De La Rosa was hiding in the apartment complex.

The teen faces these charges:

▪ Manslaughter

▪ Accident involving death

▪ Accident involving serious bodily injury

▪ Four counts of accident involving injury

▪ Five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

The wreck on Oct. 24 involved a red Camaro and a minivan, which was driven by Canales. After the crash, the driver of the Camaro ran away from the scene.

Richard Blair and his wife, Evellyn Blair, told KDFW-TV that they were heading north when they noticed the Camaro speeding south. The driver of the Camaro lost control on the slick road and the sports car veered into oncoming traffic, they said.

“He was speeding by us,” Evellyn Blair recalled. “And I looked, and I heard a crash. He jumped over the median.”

The Blairs saw the wreckage of the Camaro and a dark-colored Toyota, and drove to the scene, where they heard the cries of children.

“She was like, ‘My mom! My mom! My mom is gone!’ It was the most gut-wrenching cry you could ever hear,” Evellyn Blair said.

The children’s mother was pronounced dead at the scene.