19-year-old arrested in Lewisville parking lot shootout that killed 15-year-old

LEWISVILLE, Texas - Lewisville police have arrested a 19-year-old in connection with a parking lot shootout last week that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy.

The shootout happened in the afternoon hours on October 5 in a parking lot off E. Round Grove Road.

Police said Jesstun Markee Conner and Lamarcus Dewayne Winn drove to the parking lot in a black Porsche Macan SUV to buy marijuana.

Men in a Chrysler model vehicle drove up, and short time later, people in both vehicles exchanged gunfire.

During the shootout, police said Conner was shot in the hand. While he was getting back into the Porsche, he ran into Winn, causing Conner’s gun to go off. Winn was shot in the chest, and later died from his injuries.

The two then drove to a nearby apartment complex, where Conner called 9-1-1.

Police said Conner has been charged with manslaughter in what appears to be the accidental shooting death of Winn.

Investigators are still searching for the suspects in the Chrysler.