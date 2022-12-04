19-year-old arrested in Palm Coast after fleeing deputies and having multiple narcotics, FCSO says

A 19-year-old has been arrested in Palm Coast after fleeing from deputies and possessing multiple narcotics, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were originally looking for a black Nissan sedan that fled from St. John’s County.

Law enforcement said once they found the car, the vehicle began to commit multiple traffic violations, including failing to stop at several red traffic lights, turning off all the vehicle’s exterior lights, and recklessly traveling in opposite lanes in an effort to escape.

The suspect was eventually arrested on Cypress Edge Drive after being chased down by FCSO deputies.

Read: 3 confirmed dead after massive fire breaks out at Orange County fireworks warehouse

Officers said that they also found a plastic bag in the suspect’s pocket containing 9.1 grams of MDMA and 51.8 grams of marijuana.

Nathan Burrill now faces charges of fleeing from law enforcement with disregard for the safety of persons or property, possession of MDMA, felony possession of marijuana while in a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash with damage, and driving with a suspended license.

Additional charges from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office are pending.

Read: Missing teen has been found, Flagler County deputies say

He is currently being held on an $11,000 bond.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.