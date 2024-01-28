19-year-old arrested for New Year’s shooting that killed 1, Fort Worth records say

A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday for a fatal New Year’s shooting in Fort Worth, according to Fort Worth jail records.

Antonio Baker faces a murder charge in the death of 34-year-old Deandre Dotson.

In response to a call about an aggravated assault, officers found Dotson inside his vehicle around 4 a.m., Jan. 1 in the 5700 block of Eastland Street.

Dotson was taken to a local hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries hours later, according to police.

He died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to an autopsy report.