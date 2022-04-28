19-year-old arrested for shooting of teen in Southmont Wednesday threatened victim to make up false story

A 19-year-old man was arrested in the shooting of a teenager in the Southmont area of Davidson County on Wednesday and for threatening the victim and a witness if they cooperated with law enforcement.

Ryan Joseph Peace of Lexington was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury; two counts of felony intimidating states witness, and felony possession of a firearm by felon.

Peace was given a $1,000,000 secured bond and was placed in custody of the Davidson County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 9.

According to law enforcement, at approximately 2 p.m. officers responded to the area near Jersey Church Road and N.C. Highway 8 after receiving a 911 call reporting Peace was transporting a 15-year-old male to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

At the direction of the 911 operator Peace pulled over to meet with the Davidson County EMS and law enforcement.

Davidson County Sheriff’s deputies were able to locate the red Chevrolet Blazer with the 15-year-old with multiple wounds to his chest and back believed to be pellets from a shotgun. He was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. The current condition of the victim is not known at this time.

At the same time law enforcement were responding to the gunshot call, another 911 caller reported seeing a person walking in the same area near Southwood Elementary School carrying what appeared to be a long gun.

Because of this report the school went on lockdown for a brief period, but sheriff's deputies determined the person walking near the school was a surveyor carrying a shovel and was not associated with the alleged shooting.

According to law enforcement, Peace, the victim and an additional juvenile witness originally provided a vague story of a suspect in a black jeep driving by and shooting the victim while he was walking on the road. Upon further investigation by detectives, it was learned that Peace had shot the victim and had threatened both the victim and the witness with physical harm if they told the police. He directed them to provide the false story about the Jeep.

Information on where the initial shooting took place and under what circumstances has not been released.

Teens charged with conspiracy to commit murder

In 2019, Peace pleaded guilty to felony discharging of a weapon into an occupied dwelling and served 36 months of probation, according to the arrest report provided by the Davidson County Magistrates Office.

He was one of five teenagers arrested in for shooting into two homes near N.C. Highway 47 and Holloway Church Road. He was also charged at the time with conspiring to commit first degree murder, six counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling from a moving vehicle and misdemeanor discharging a weapon on a roadway, carrying a concealed weapon, larceny of firearm, injury to real property, possession of a handgun by a minor and going armed to the terror of people.

Four other juveniles and a 18-year-old were also arrested in the in shooting into an occupied dwelling and conspiring to murder an adult.

