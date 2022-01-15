19-year-old arrested in stabbing incident at Edgewood cellular store

Jan. 14—A 19-year-old man is in custody, charged in connection to a stabbing at an Edgewood cellular store in December, according to a statement from the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Daetron Shikee Williams of Edgewood has been charged with first- and second-degree assault, according to the news release.

On Dec. 7, deputies responded to a call around 9 p.m. at the Cricket Wireless store in the 1900 block of Pulaski Highway in Edgewood for a reported stabbing, the sheriff's office said. There, they found Richard Klunk, 30, of Edgewood, who had been stabbed in the upper body. Medics transported Klunk to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

Detectives with the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division and investigators with the sheriff's office Forensic Services Unit determined that Klunk was stabbed after an altercation in front of the store.

An arrest warrant was issued Jan. 6 and Williams was taken into custody on Jan. 10. He's being held without bond, according to online court records. Williams' attorney, Katrina Smith, declined to comment on the case.

The investigation is continuing, the sheriff's office said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-836-5442.