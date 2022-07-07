19-year-old arrested after teen at center of Amber Alert found safe in metro Atlanta

Chamblee police helped rescue a 15-year-old who was at the center of an Amber Alert out of Florida.

Jupiter Police Department issued an Amber Alert for Ashley Reyes-Hernandez on Wednesday. Channel 2′s ABC affiliate WPBF reported that Reyes-Hernandez was possibly abducted from her home on July 2.

The teen’s mother told WPBF that her daughter never left the area before without permission and left her wallet behind.

Jupiter police alerted departments in metro Atlanta after learning that Reyes-Hernandez may be in the area with 19-year-old Oliver Ramos.

Chamblee police located Reyes-Hernandez and Ramos at an apartment complex off Plaster Road. Police said they located the 15-year-old with help from a case worker in Florida who had spoken with her.

Reyes-Hernandez was found unharmed. Police arrested Ramos and charged him with statutory rape and interference with custody.

