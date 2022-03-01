19-year-old ASU student arrested on suspicion of making explosives in Tempe dorm room

An Arizona State University student in Tempe was arrested after admitting he had made explosives in his dorm Monday afternoon.

The ASU Police Department said they received information from a student who was concerned that 19-year-old Logan Reynolds might have been building explosives in his Palo Verde East residence hall dorm. Court documents state Reynolds was seen holding two explosive devices in a social media post.

Reynolds, a chemistry major according to ASU's student search, admitted he had made the devices and told police where to find them in his dorm. He also said he had no ill intentions with the devices and that he made them for entertainment, according to court documents. The Palo Verde residence hall houses students in the engineering school.

Officers evacuated the fifth floor as a precaution and found materials used in the development of explosives, according to a statement released by ASU police Tuesday.

Police dogs and the Tempe Police Department's bomb squad arrived to the residence hall and safely removed potential explosives. Tempe police impounded the materials associated with the development of explosives.

“I commend the student who filed the initial report,” ASU police Chief Michael

Thompson said in the statement. “We always say, ‘if you see something, say something.’ This student saw a situation they were uncomfortable with, and followed their instincts.”

Reynolds was charged with two counts of misconduct involving weapons, which is a class four, or lower-level, felony and booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detention facility. He is set to appear in court on March 18.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 19-year-old ASU student arrested in making explosives in Tempe dorm