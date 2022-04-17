19-year-old Athens man shot, killed over the weekend

Athens-Clarke County police are investigating a shooting that left a young man dead over the weekend.

According to police, officers were called to Cone Drive in Nellie B Homes at 2 a.m. on Saturday morning.

On the scene, they found 19-year-old Brynarius Smith, who had been shot several times. Smith died from his injuries.

Police have not released any details about possible suspects or what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to contact police at 762-400-7333.

