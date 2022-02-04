19-year-old Basehor man found guilty after pleading ‘no contest’ to child sex crimes

A 19-year-old Basehor man was found guilty after pleading “no contest” Thursday to child sex crimes on two separate occasions, including once near an elementary school, according to a news release from the Leavenworth County Attorney’s office.

Austin Jacob Wiles entered his plea in Leavenworth County District Court to two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. Sentencing was set for March 11.

Typically, someone found guilty of these crimes face about 22 years in prison, depending on the person’s criminal history and the judge’s ruling, said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

It’s expected that Wiles will be subject to lifetime post-release supervision and he will be ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, Thompson said.

Wiles pleaded “no contest” to lewd fondling and touching of a 12-year-girl in late May 2020 near Basehor Elementary School as well as lewd fondling and touching of a second 12-year-old girl in the cab of his pickup truck. Wiles, who knew his victims, was 18 years old at the time he committed the crime.

The plea was approved by the girls’ families, Thompson said.