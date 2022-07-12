19-year-old bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash with pickup in west Eugene

A 19-year-old bicyclist was killed in a fatal crash with pickup Monday night in west Eugene, and the truck driver has been arrested following the alleged hit-and-run, Eugene Police say.

Oregon State Police first responded at around 10:50 p.m. Monday to reports of a fatal crash between a bicycle and a 2008 Dodge Dakota truck in the area of Royal Avenue and Green Hill Road, where the suspect had fled the scene, according to police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin.

McLaughlin said police are still investigating what led to the crash. The Eugene Police Department is withholding the victim's name to allow for notification of his family.

Eugene Police worked with OSP, sending its collision investigation team to the area, and officers worked with OSP to find the 37-year-old suspect. The suspect's pickup was found at his home, in the same part of town as the crash, before police located him on foot nearby the home shortly after midnight, according to McLaughlin.

The suspect was arrested and taken to Lane County Jail on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter, felony-level DUII, reckless driving, felony-level hit-and-run, and driving with a suspended license. He was not arraigned as of Tuesday.

Louis Krauss covers breaking news for The Register-Guard. Contact him at lkrauss@registerguard.com, and follow him on Twitter @LouisKraussNews.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Driver arrested after hit-and-run kills teen cyclist in west Eugene