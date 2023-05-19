19-year-old BMW driver arrested after he’s clocked going 176 mph, Oregon cops say

A 19-year-old driver in a BMW was clocked going 176 mph on an Oregon highway, authorities said.

The driver was spotted by a deputy who was doing speed enforcement at about 12:32 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, on Interstate 5, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

He was in a 2016 BMW M3 going south on I-5 near Highway 217, which is southwest of Portland.

A deputy radioed another deputy to help stop the driver, authorities said.

Once they reached the driver at an off-ramp, deputies said they “pinned (the car) in to prevent the driver from driving away.”

The driver was arrested on a charge of reckless driving. He told authorities he had reached 183 mph.

