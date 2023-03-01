19-year-old’s body found in woods after his bike got flat tire, Massachusetts cops say

A 19-year-old was found dead in the woods one day after his mother reported him missing in Massachusetts, police say.

Daniel Cambrourelis-Haskins was last known to be near the Milford Bike Trail, where he ended up pushing his bicycle after getting a flat tire the evening of Feb. 27, according to Milford police.

That day, Cambrourelis-Haskins left his home in Hopkinton in the morning and didn’t arrive home at 5 p.m. as expected, his mother later told 911 dispatchers, police said in a news release.

Around 6 p.m., Cambrourelis-Haskins spoke to his mother over the phone and said his phone was dying, according to police. She then reported him missing around 7:30 p.m.

Authorities launched a search, saying he needed “first responder assistance immediately.”

Cambrourelis-Haskins’ body was found in the woods in Milford the evening of Feb. 28, police said in another news release. It wasn’t specified where in the woods he was found or if it was near the bike trail.

“The investigation into his death is ongoing,” police said. “This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.”

His death is being investigated by Milford police, Hopkinton police and state police detectives from the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

McClatchy News contacted authorities inquiring about any updates in the case on March 1.

Milford is about 40 miles southwest of Boston

