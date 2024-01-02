19-year-old Boston teen arrested after girl shot on New Year’s Day, police say

A 19-year-old Boston teenager has been arrested in connection with shooting a juvenile girl on New Year’s Day, police said.

Avante Young-Dabney, 19, of Dorchester was charged with armed assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, police said Tuesday.

Police arrested Young-Dabney at about 8:51 p.m. Monday.

Officers responded to the area of 27 Washington St. for a report of a person shot, police said. When officers arrived, they found a juvenile female suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, whose age was not released, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Her condition was not known on Tuesday.

Officers were advised that a suspect fled the area towards 20 Castlegate Road, police said. Officers knocked and announced themselves, but no one came to the apartment door.

After multiple attempts, three people exited the apartment, and it was later determined that one of them, Young-Dabney, was the shooting suspect, police said.

Young-Dabney is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

