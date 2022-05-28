19-year-old ‘career felon’ arrested after armed robbery at Flagler gym, deputies say

Deputies in Flagler County arrested a man they said is a “career felon” after an armed robbery with a gun.

Keyshawn Davis, 19, was arrested Friday night on a warrant for assaulting and robbing a man at the Carver Recreation Center in Bunnell on Thursday, according to a report.

Deputies said they were called to a gym after reports of an armed robbery.

The victim told deputies that two men took his phone and money from his pockets and one of the men pistol-whipped him during the robbery.

Detectives identified Davis as one of the suspects and he was arrested as he was headed home around 9 p.m. Friday.

“Another dirtbag thought he could get away with violence into my county,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This 19-year-old’s criminal history is extensive and it’s clear he won’t learn to abide by the laws. Just last year, this young career felon was arrested after a traffic stop resulted in the recovery of a stolen firearm, $15,000 cash and drugs. This is another great example of law enforcement agencies working together, and we appreciate the partnership we have with the Bunnell Police Department. A reminder to the community that all acts of violence will be investigated, and we will not tolerate it in Flagler County.”

Deputies said Davis’ criminal history in Flagler County dates back to 2020.

Records show he has previously been arrested for possession of cocaine with intent to sell, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, operating a motor vehicle without a valid drivers license, carrying a concealed firearm and grand theft of a firearm.

Davis has been booked into the Flagler County Jail for the sixth time.

Records show he is facing charges of robbery with a weapon and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

