19-year-old cat has birthday party at Ohio rescue center. Then came adoption requests

There was cake. There was singing. There was a festive hat for the birthday boy.

And within a day of Sammy celebrating his 19th birthday in style, there was an adoption.

Sammy had a week to remember at the Cincinnati Animal CARE adoption center. Pictures of his birthday party this week helped the senior cat go viral, and then adoption requests poured in.

“Happy birthday to this beautiful fella who would love a nice, quiet home to live out his golden years!” the animal shelter wrote. “The only rule for adopting Sammy though? You have to throw him a 20th birthday party on 6/15/22!”

Pictures show the cat wearing a top hat and eating a birthday treat as streamers surrounded his crate. There was even a plush birthday cake toy near him as workers sang “Happy Birthday.”

Sammy had only been with the animal rescue for a week, the shelter wrote in a Facebook comment. He was sent there when his owner had to go into assisted living and could no longer care for Sammy.

Many people commented on Facebook that they would love to rescue Sammy. But before the animal shelter posted Sammy’s birthday photos, there was already interest in adopting the 19-year-old cat.

The animal center said a woman who messaged about Sammy “before he became internet famous” was waiting at the center ready to adopt him.

“He is going home with a fellow senior kitty and has already been spoiled with a new hat,” the animal center wrote Wednesday.

Many people thanked the animal rescue for caring for Sammy and also thanked his new family.

“What an amazing day for handsome Sammy. Bless his new family for giving him such happiness,” one woman wrote.

“This is Amazing!! He had an amazing birthday and got to go home with his new mom,” said another commenter.

Cincinnati Animal CARE said a room at the center that houses adult cats has been renamed Sammy’s Senior Center. Around 10 senior cats are available for adoption at the rescue center.

