19-year-old Central Florida man arrested on dozens of counts of child porn, deputies say

An investigation is underway in Volusia County after a 19-year-old DeLand man is arrested and charged with dozens of counts of child pornography.

On Friday, deputies from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office arrested, Wesley Faircloth, 19, on 30 counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child.

Deputies were responding to a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which alerts local law enforcement to reports of exploitation and child pornographic material shared online.

According to a news release, the tip led to a search warrant at Faircloth’s home at 1420 McGregor Road, DeLand, where detectives seized his cell phone and found numerous photos or videos of sexual exploitation of girls estimated to range in age from 2 to 13 years old.

Investigators said messages found on Faircloth’s phone indicated he was trading files with others.

If you have any further information, contact the VSO Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

Faircloth is being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail on a $300,000 bond.

