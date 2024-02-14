19-year-old charged with 13 felonies for shooting occupied car in Laurel, killing 1

A 19-year-old Laurel man has been charged in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Taylor German in Laurel five months ago, Delaware State Police said Wednesday.

State police said Azzure Horsey opened fire on an occupied car outside the Little Creek Apartments on the night of Sept. 10, hitting German and a 41-year-old man from Millsboro in the car. A third person in the car was not injured.

German was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. The 41-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition and has since been released.

Horsey was indicted by a Sussex County Grand Jury on Tuesday, and state police said they arrested him the following day. He has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, five counts of possessing a firearm while committing a felony, two counts of possessing a firearm by a person prohibited, first-degree conspiracy, second-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangering.

All 13 charges are felonies. Horsey has been committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $3.26 million cash bail.

