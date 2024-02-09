19-year-old charged with attempted murder back in court

Feb. 9—CATLETTSBURG — A 19-year-old woman accused of driving the getaway car from the scene of an attempted murder last summer made a court appearance on Thursday, but her mother ... not so much.

Kaitelynn Kackley was arrested following the shooting of a young male in August after police said she fled the scene in the 2000 block of Belmont Street with the suspected shooter, 18-year-old Malackhi Mullins.

According to previous reports, the juvenile was transported to a local trauma center and was reported as stabilized following the incident.

Kackley's mother, Selia Kackley, 39, was charged along with her daughter and Mullins and agreed to take a plea deal that amended her original charge of facilitation to commit attempted murder to hindering prosecution, a Class A misdemeanor.

According to previous reports, Selia Kackley assisted Mullins in evading capture during a brief manhunt following the shooting.

In agreeance with her plea deal, Selia was ordered to undergo substance abuse treatment and testify against Mullins if his case goes to trial.

On Thursday, Kaitelynn and Selia both appeared on Boyd Circuit Judge John Vincent's docket — but only Kaitelynn appeared via video feed from the Boyd County Jail, where she has remained since Aug. 11.

In relation to Kaitelynn, her current attorney, Paul Knipp, said another local attorney, David Mussetter, is expected to be retained to represent Kaitelynn.

Vincent scheduled Kaitelynn to reappear March 14 to give time for private counsel to enter an appearance.

Selia, on the other hand, was on the docket in relation to outstanding fines and court costs, but she was a no-show.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Kierston Rosen quickly requested a bench warrant be entered — which Vincent obliged.

It is unclear if Selia Kackley has begun any inpatient treatment, in accordance with her earlier plea entry, which could have prevented her appearance on Thursday.

It is also unclear if Selia's failure to appear in relation to court costs could violate any current probationary terms.

Mullins is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 29.

