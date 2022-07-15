19-year-old charged in Dayton shooting; victim critical

Jul. 14—A 19-year-old is charged in connection to a Monday night shooting that critically injured another man in Dayton.

Treyshaun Genie Parker of Dayton was arraigned Thursday in Dayton Municipal Court with one count of felonious assault.

A 911 caller reported hearing two gunshots and seeing a man lying in the grass around 9:25 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Yale Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

The caller told dispatchers that the man was shot in the face and the back, and said the victim was having trouble breathing. Medics took the victim — a 28-year-old Dayton man — to Miami Valley Hospital, where was reported in critical condition.

Dayton police arrested Parker early Tuesday morning in the 400 block of West Grand Avenue.

Dispatch records showed that a few minutes after the shooting was reported on Yale Avenue, Parker was dropped off at Kettering Health Dayton — formerly Grandview Medical Center — with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He would not say where he was shot, but was arrested after he was treated, according to Dayton police.

Dayton police Lt. Steve Bauer said the shooting "was an isolated incident where one person targeted another. The intended target defended himself, and as a result both subjects were struck by gunfire."

The shooting happened while both men got into an argument inside the victim's parked Dodge Nitro, according to an affidavit.

"Parker produced a gun and shot (the victim) who also produced a gun and fired shots back at Parker, striking him," the document stated.

Parker is held on a $100,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail. He is next scheduled to appear July 22 in court.