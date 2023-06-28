19-year-old charged with deliberate homicide in homeless man's death

Jun. 27—Updated 4:41 p.m.

Prosecutors have brought Kaleb Elijah Fleck up on a deliberate homicide charge for the murder of a homeless man over the weekend, alleging in court documents that the 19-year-old Kalispell resident admitted to the fatal assault.

Fleck is accused of attacking 60-year-old Scott E. Bryan in a paved lot behind a Conoco gas station on the corner of Meridian Road and Appleway Drive in Kalispell about 2:20 a.m., June 25. First responders took Bryan to Logan Health Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

A second man, Wiley James Meeker, 18, of Somers, was initially held in the county jail on a pending deliberate homicide warrant in connection with the alleged murder, but has since been released.

"At this time we have not sought to file any charges against him," said County Attorney Travis Ahner, who declined to comment further citing the ongoing investigation.

Responding Kalispell Police officers found Bryan face down on the ground behind the gas station, court documents said. They described him as suffering significant wounds to the back of his head and face.

"An officer present noted that Scott had severe facial and head trauma, including lacerations and exposed bone," the affidavit reads. "The officer noted that it appeared that Scott's nasal cavity had been crushed."

Medical staff at Logan Health declared Scott dead about 3 a.m., court documents said.

A witness at the gas station shared a video of the alleged attack with investigators, court documents said. The description provided matches that of a video available on various social media outlets, capturing Meeker allegedly telling Fleck "You [expletive]ed that guy up, dude," and Fleck replying, "Step up. Step up [expletive]."

Investigators tracked the pair back to separate locations, court documents said. Both allegedly admitted being at the gas station and sitting in Meeker's truck. The pair independently recounted a man approaching the vehicle, according to court documents, and Fleck admitted getting out and assaulting him.

Meeker told investigators he pulled Fleck away from Bryan and the two left, court documents said.

After securing a warrant, officers searched the home where they found Fleck, uncovering a pair of boots with possible blood stains left in the garage, court documents said.

If convicted of deliberate homicide, Fleck faces life imprisonment or between 10 and 100 years behind bars. Fleck is scheduled to appear before Judge Heidi Ulbricht on July 6 for his arraignment.

