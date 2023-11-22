19-year-old charged with drawing swastikas on softball field at Hudson middle school

A 19-year-old Hudson man has been charged with drawing swastikas on school property at the Quinn Middle School, according to police.

Hudson police said the department first received a report of the swastikas drawn in the dirt of the softball field on Nov. 2. The investigation into the incident was ongoing when the department received another report of the same drawing behind the middle school on Nov. 15.

When officers responded to the softball field, they located a 19-year-old suffering from a mental health crisis, according to police. The officers connected the teen to services to address his mental health crisis.

“A further investigation led the department to summon that 19-year-old man to Marlborough District Court to face a charge of vandalizing property in connection with allegedly drawing swastikas in the dirt of the softball field,” the department said in a statement.

Police did not release the teen’s name, but said it will be made public after his arraignment in Marlborough District Court.

“The swastika symbol has a well-known history of hatred, anti-Semitism and racism, and such symbols have no place in Hudson,” said Chief DiPersio. “I want to thank the members of the community and school department that helped us identify and charge a suspect in this case.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

