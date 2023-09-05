19-year-old charged with firing 'ghost gun' through floor and into apartment below.

PROVIDENCE – A Providence man accused of firing a gun in his Smith Street apartment in 2022 is facing weapons charges, a spokesman for Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said Tuesday morning.

Patrol officers allegedly found a ghost gun in the 19-year-old's third-floor bedroom after responding to calls about gunfire on Nov. 12, 2022 according to a spokesman for Neronha's office, Brian Hodge.

File photo of a Polymer80 'ghost gun'

Neighbors hear shots

Second-floor tenants of the same Smith Street house said they heard a loud banging sound, but they brushed it off, Hodge said in a news release.

Later, he said, the residents noticed a hole in their ceiling and in their floor. The 9 mm ghost gun, a Polymer80, was found next to a bullet hole in the floor of a third-floor bedroom.

What are ghost guns? Police say they pose a growing threat in Rhode Island.

The 19-year-old was charged with possession of a ghost gun and one count of firing in a compact area.

State prosecutors brought the charges, set forth in a criminal information, presented in Superior Court, Providence, Aug. 24, Hodge said.

