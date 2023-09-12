19-year-old charged with first-degree homicide for the Labor Day death of Neenah woman

A 19-year-old man arrested for a fatal stabbing on Labor Day in Clintonville has been formally charged with first-degree intentional homicide, according to a criminal complaint filed in Waupaca County.

Jordan D. Peters faces a possible sentence of life in prison if convicted. He was originally from Neenah, but had recently moved to Clintonville, said Clintonville police chief Craig Freitag last Tuesday.

The victim, whose identity was redacted in the complaint but who police said was a 39-year-old Neenah woman, was driving a car on Labor Day with Peters in the passenger seat. She pulled over on Memorial Circle near Olen Park and called 911 around 12:30 p.m., saying she'd been stabbed, the complaint said.

Officers arrived find the woman on the ground with a stab wound in her chest. A responding officer asked her who stabbed her, and she identified Peters. She died of her injuries at a local hospital that evening, Freitag said.

Peters confessed on the scene to killing the victim and had a folding knife with him for that purpose, the complaint said. He later told investigators he planned the stabbing over the last week.

While the court had set a $1 million cash bond, Peters is being held in the Waupaca County Jail due to a confinement order. His next court appearance is Sept. 19.

