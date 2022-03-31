19-year-old charged with having over 100 files of child porn, Hollywood police say

A Hollywood teenager downloaded over 100 files of child pornography, police said. He’s now in cuffs.

Daniel Saul Durocher, 19, was charged with five counts of possessing and viewing depictions of child sexual conduct and one count of obscene communication and compiling computer pornography of minors.

In January, a Hollywood police detective was told of a cyber tip that came into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of a person, later identified as Durocher, storing child pornography on the account of a messenger service, according to an arrest report.

In subpoenas, the detective found 125 images and videos stored on Durocher’s account depicting child pornography, the arrest report said.

In some of the videos, children ranged in age from 4 to 6.

Durocher was arrested on Wednesday during the execution of a search warrant. Detectives found child porn on his cell phone during the search, and he told them he pleasured himself to the images, according to the arrest report.

He is being held at the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail on a $45,000 bond.