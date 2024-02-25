19-year-old charged with the murder of 16-year-old Derek Pitts

It’s been nearly two months since 16-year-old Derek Pitts’ life what taken on December 29th. Now, Pitts’ killer is identified as 19-year-old Colton Moore.

“We have such a huge relief right now. This gives the whole family a little more peace,” said Pitts’ uncle Jeremy Greenfield.

Greenfield told Action News Jax that he was relieved when he heard the news that his nephew’s murderer was in handcuffs.

The shooting took place in the parking lot apartment complex on Old St. Augustine Road in Mandarin. Pitts died after being transported to a nearby hospital.

“These types of crimes should not be committed,” said Greenfield.

Moore, who was already in custody at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility on unrelated charges, was arrested on Friday for the murder of Pitts.

Greenfield had this message for Moore, “Your actions have affected a multitude of people in my family. To act this type of way, should no human being be acting. I hope you learn from this. I hope you lead that taking someone else’s life affects a multitude of people.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was able to track Moore with the help of several tips received from First Coast Crime Stoppers, detectives, and tips from the community.

