19-year-old charged with murder in fatal shooting of teen in Johnson County

A 19-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of a 16-year-old fatally shot in suburban Kansas City earlier this month, court records show.

Robert Lewis Jones, of Kansas City, is charged with first-degree murder in the double shooting that took place outside an apartment building in Mission on April 10. A 13-year-old girl was also shot that night and hospitalized with injuries police described as non-life-threatening.

Police have yet to disclose the identity of the homicide victim. Mission Police Chief Dan Madden said in an email Monday that authorities have withheld the identity because there are remaining security concerns about the case.

A defense attorney for Jones did not immediately respond to The Star’s request for comment late Monday afternoon.

The shooting unfolded around 8:50 p.m. April 10 in the parking lot of the Silverwood Apartments in the 5100 block of Foxridge Drive. Arriving officers found the two teenage gunshot victims in the parking lot. The male victim was declared dead at the scene.

Mission police sought assistance from The Metro Squad, a group of detectives from surrounding law enforcement agencies. The unit assisted with the development of a suspect, Madden said, and Mission detectives are still following other leads and working with the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office.

Additional suspects are expected to be arrested in relation to the investigation, Madden said.

