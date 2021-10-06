19-year-old charged with reckless homicide in July shooting of 17-year-old brother in Dayton

Oct. 5—A Dayton man was indicted Monday in the July shooting death of his 17-year-old brother at a Dayton apartment.

Gregory Lamar Patrick-Brooks, 19, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for reckless homicide, which carries a three-year firearm specification.

JaJuan Olden Jr. of Dayton was fatally shot around 12:20 p.m. July 26 in the 600 block of Rockford Avenue.

"Further investigation, including witness statements, determined the defendant was carelessly playing with the firearm when he shot the victim," according to the release from Montgomery County Prosecutor Matt Heck Jr.

Heck said that Patrick-Brooks and Olden were brothers.

Olden died of a single gunshot to the chest, police and the prosecutor's office said.

Patrick-Brooks was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail following the July shooting but later was released.

Following his indictment, he was booked around 9 a.m. Tuesday, on his 19th birthday, into the Montgomery County Jail, according to jail records.

Detectives who already were in the area arrived at the shooting scene within a few minutes, Dayton police Lt. Matt Beavers said previously.

An officer who responded to the shooting was assaulted during a fight at the multi-unit residence and suffered minor injuries. A medic was seen applying a bandage or gauze to the officer's arm.

"When they got here they encountered a few people inside. One of the individuals they had a little struggle with," Beavers said. "All we know is there was a brief mild scuffle, nothing severe, nothing serious. One officer dinged his arm a little bit."