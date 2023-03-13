19-year-old charged in shooting deaths of 2 Jarrell High students at Austin hookah lounge

A 19-year-old has been charged in the January shooting deaths at the Moon Palace Hookah Lounge in Northwest Austin.

A 19-year-old has been charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of two Jarrell High School football players in January at a hookah lounge in Northwest Austin, police said on Monday.

Law enforcement authorities arrested Christijan Stevens on Wednesday in Bell County, according to an Austin police news release. Stevens is the suspect in the deaths of 17-year-old Brayden Bolyard and 18-year-old Jaitron Tatum.

Bolyard died at the scene on Jan. 28 at the Moon Palace Hookah Lounge at 12636 Research Blvd. and Tatum died from his gunshot wounds four days later at a hospital. Three other people were injured in the shooting.

Police said Stevens had a "prior history" with one of the victims. Stevens is from Killeen, according to public records.

Christijan Stevens was arrested in Bell County in connection to the shooting deaths of two Jarrell football players.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

The arrest affidavit for Stevens was not available on Monday.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Teen charged in shooting deaths of 2 Jarrell High football players