A 19-year-old has been charged after a shooting in Myrtle Beach, police say

A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after a shooting at an apartment complex in Myrtle Beach, officials said.

Jamakion Kyleme, of Myrtle Beach, has also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of marijuana, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department Twitter post.

Officers responded to gunshots in Sandygate Village around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday while patrolling the area, Myrtle Beach Police Department said.

Police learned someone was injured and taken to the hospital before they arrived.

Police did not immediately say who was hurt, or give details on that person’s condition.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.