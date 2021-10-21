19-year-old charged with vehicular homicide, DUI for July 4 crash that killed two near Plankinton

Oct. 21—PLANKINTON — A Pierre woman is facing serious charges for her role in a single-vehicle crash that killed two near Plankinton on the Fourth of July.

Kyanne Redwater, 19, of Pierre, was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, ingestion of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of a controlled substance, open container in a motor vehicle and other misdemeanor charges after the vehicle she was driving left the roadway, killing two.

A press release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said that around 6:30 p.m. on July 4, Redwater was driving a 2002 Toyota Camry down Interstate 90 near Plankinton when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch and rolled.

Dennis Irish, 60, of Redding, Calif., and Wesley Noisy Hawk, 26, of Dupree, were both thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Neither were wearing seatbelts.

Charging documents accuse Redwater of having ingested fentanyl and being in possession of methamphetamine, though neither can be certainly contributed to the crash. She is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and for being in possession of an open alcoholic container in the vehicle.

A statewide warrant was issued for Redwater on Oct 13., but as of Oct. 21, her whereabouts remain unknown.

Redwater currently faces four felony charges and five misdemeanor charges, which could result in a sentence of up to 41 years an four months in prison, $82,200 in fines or both.