Chef Haile Thomas shares PB&J smoothie bowl and plant-based mac and cheese recipe

Haile Thomas, a 19-year-old social entrepreneur, speaker and activist, joined "Good Morning America" live with two delicious plant-based recipes from her new cookbook, "Living Lively."

Inspired by her father's diagnosis with type 2 diabetes, Thomas launched into wholesome food to change her family's dietary habits and improve her dad's health. Now, she says her dad is diabetes free!

PHOTO: Haile Thomas,19, joins 'GMA' with two delicious plant-based recipes from her new cookbook, 'Living Lively.' (Courtesy of Alexsey Reyes)

MORE: New summer Cheez-It and House Wine rosé boxes just in time for National wine and cheese day

Thomas brings two tasty examples of nutrition-filled vegan recipes that are all gluten, dairy and egg-free, but packed with bold, bright flavor.

Find the full recipes for Straight Fire Mac and Cheese and PB&J Smoothie Bowl below.

Straight Fire Mac and Cheese

PHOTO: Haile Thomas,19, joins 'GMA' with two delicious plant-based recipes from her new cookbook, 'Living Lively,' including 'Straight Fire Mac and Cheese.' (Courtesy of Haile Thomas/Will Coleman)

"This mac and cheese is straight fire -- hence the name. Zero dairy, but 100% rich, smoky, cheesiness," writes Thomas. "It's mind-blowingly easy and delicious!"

Yield: 2 - 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 medium carrot, peeled

1⁄2 cup raw cashews, soaked in hot water for at least 10 minutes

1⁄2 cup canned or home-cooked cannellini beans, drained

1⁄2 cup nutritional yeast

1⁄2 cup vegetable broth

1 tablespoon vegan butter

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1⁄4 to 1⁄2 teaspoon chipotle powder Kosher salt

16 ounces gluten-free elbow macaroni

1 cup shredded vegan cheese of your choice (optional)



MORE: Taco fans, check out this TikTok tortilla toaster hack

Directions:

To make the mac sauce: Place the carrot in a steamer basket (or a sieve or colander). Fill a wide saucepan (that can fit the steamer) with about 1 inch of water and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Cook the carrot in the steamer over the simmering water for 5 to 10 minutes, until the carrot is tender.

Transfer the carrot to a blender or food processor. Add the cashews, beans, nutritional yeast, broth, butter, garlic powder, onions powder, chipotle powder, and salt to taste, and blend until smooth.

To make the noodles and cheese: In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the macaroni to al dente. Drain and transfer to a bowl. Pour the mac sauce and shredded vegan cheese over hot, freshly cooked pasta and stir, ensuring all the pasta is covered with sauce. The hot pasta will heat the sauce.

Story continues

Enjoy and get ready to want more!

PB&J Smoothie Bowl

PHOTO: Haile Thomas,19, joins 'GMA' with two delicious plant-based recipes from her new cookbook, 'Living Lively,' including 'PB&J Smoothie Bowl.' (Courtesy of Haile Thomas/Will Coleman)

Yield: 1 - 2 servings

Ingredients:

1 frozen banana

1 cup frozen strawberries

1⁄4 cup frozen blueberries

1⁄4 cup frozen raspberries

1⁄4 cup coconut milk yogurt

2 tablespoons nut butter of your choice

2 tablespoons jam of your choice

1⁄2 tablespoon grated fresh ginger (optional)

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 1⁄2 teaspoons flaxseed meal (optional)

Berry jam (optional)

Granola (optional)

Fresh berries (optional)

Nut or seed butter

Roasted peanuts (optional)

Power Plus: Add 11⁄2 teaspoons flaxseed meal to get in your essential omega-3s!

Directions:

Blend all the ingredients in a high-powered blender (see Tip) until thick, smooth and creamy. Depending on your blender, you may have to stop, stir the mixture, scrape down the sides, and/or add a touch more liquid to help it blend. Pour the mixture into one or two bowls. If desired, top with jam, granola, berries, nut butter or nuts. Enjoy this cool, creamy, nutty goodness!

MORE: Make Maria Marlowe's roasted tomato and pesto pizza recipe

Tip:

Why a high-powered blender? Blending frozen ingredients with small amounts of liquid can sometimes present a challenge for regular blenders to incorporate everything smoothly. Adding more liquid always helps, but this will loosen your smoothie bowl.

Chef Haile Thomas shares PB&J smoothie bowl and plant-based mac and cheese recipe originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com