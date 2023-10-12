A 19-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting in Avondale Thursday afternoon.

Cincinnati officers responded to the 3500 block of Reading Road at 12:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Lt. Timothy Lanter said an officer in an unmarked vehicle was southbound on Reading Road when he heard gunshots. He then saw a person with a firearm at a Fifth Third Bank ATM. Police don't know if the victim was using the ATM, but the shooting happened there.

The officer followed the suspects as they walked about a block. They got into a vehicle before they were stopped and apprehended by uniformed police. Those four suspects were being questioned by police as of Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said the victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. He was immediately taken for surgery, Lanter said.

Investigators do not know how many shooters were involved nor the number of shots fired. Police have not released the name of the victim.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 19-year-old in critical condition after Avondale shooting