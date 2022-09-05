19-year-old dad deliberately left infant in hot car for fatal 5 hours, Ohio police say

A 19-year-old father is facing charges after confessing to deliberately leaving his infant child in a hot car for hours, according to officials in Ohio.

The New Philadelphia Police received a notification from the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital after Landon Parrot arrived at the ER with his unresponsive child on Thursday, Sept. 1, the department said in a Facebook news release.

The 1-year-old child died at the hospital, officials said.

Initially, Parrot gave detectives “inconsistent information,” the release said. Further into their investigation, detectives again questioned the father who confessed about what happened.

Officers said that Parrot did not forget the child in the car but left the child there as a “deliberate act” so the infant “would not be a disturbance while in the house,” per the release.

The infant remained in the hot car for 5 hours, police said, while the temperature outside was 87 degrees Fahrenheit.

The child’s mother was working at this time, authorities said.

Parrot is being held at the Tuscarawas County Jail and facing charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter, and two counts of endangering children, police said.

So far in 2022, 22 children have died after being left in a hot car, according to data from the National Safety Council. One child has died in Ohio this year.

New Philadelphia is about 80 miles south of Cleveland.

