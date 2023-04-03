19-year-old Danville man injured in Sunday shooting

Apr. 3—DANVILLE — Danville police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that injured a 19-year-old Danville man.

Deputy Chief Josh Webb said in a news release that around 1:27 p.m. on Sunday, Danville police responded to the 1600 block of East Fairchild Street in reference to a call of shots fired in the area.

While investigating the scene, officers were notified that a victim had arrived at the OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center Emergency Room. Officers responded to the emergency room and located the victim with non-life threatening gunshots wounds to both of his legs.

According to Webb, the victim told police he was walking in the 1600 block of East Fairchild Street when an unknown person started shooting at him.

During follow-up investigation, Webb said it was revealed that a Maroon colored Chevrolet sedan had been driving past the victim when a suspect began shooting at the victim from the backseat of the vehicle.

No further suspect information is currently available and no other injuries were reported during this incident.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police Department at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.