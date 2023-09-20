19-year-old daredevil saved after stunt left him dangling from California's tallest bridge

First-responders in California had to rescue a 19-year-old daredevil after a stunt on the Foresthill Bridge left him dangling more than 700 feet above the ground

A daring stunt on California's tallest bridge left a 19-year-old man dangling perilously high above the ground earlier this week.

Luckily for him, first responders came to the rescue at the Auburn Foresthill Bridge in northern California and pulled him back to safety. But the Placer County Sheriff's Office is warning fellow daredevils who may be inspired by the stunt to think twice before trespassing on the bridge, just northeast of Sacramento.

The teenage thrill-seeker was found dangling from a rope when sheriff's deputies arrived around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Dozens of first responders from other agencies also arrived, including the sheriff's mountain search-and-rescue team.

A rescuer had to rappel down to the teen to bring him back up to the bridge's catwalk, the sheriff's office said in a post on Facebook on Monday.

How did the teen pull off the stunt?

The 19-year-old man and his 17-year-old friend were able to get onto the catwalk underneath the bridge Sunday. The older teen then used a rope and harness to swing from the bridge while his friend filmed the stunt, according to the sheriff's office.

But his equipment soon failed and he became stuck, hanging approximately 30 feet from the underside of the catwalk. The 17-year-old called 911 after they determined he wouldn't be able to get himself back to safety without assistance.

The 19-year-old was checked on scene by medics and declined any medical attention, the sheriff's office said. Both teenagers were cited for trespassing.

What is the Foresthill Bridge?

This file photo from 2010 shows the scope and size of the Auburn Foresthill Bridge as cyclists race across it during the Tour of California from Nevada City to Sacramento.

At 730 feet, the Foresthill Bridge is the highest in California and is the fourth highest in the United States.

Built in 1973, the bridge spans 2,428 feet and crosses over the North Fork American River and the Sierra Nevada foothills.

Movie buffs may recognize the bridge from the beginning of the 2002 film "XXX" starring Vin Diesel. The bridge can be seen when Diesel's character, Xander Cage, drives a stolen red Chevrolet Corvette off of it, jumping from the car mid-flight and parachuting to his accomplices at the bottom of the American River Canyon.

