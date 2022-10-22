19-year-old dead after shootout with another teen, Athens police say
An Athens teenager has died after getting into a shootout with an 18-year-old, police say.
Athens-Clarke County officers say there were called to Gaines School Road just before 5 p.m. where they found two people who had been shot.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The 19-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene. The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Neither young man’s identity has been released.
TRENDING STORIES:
Georgia parents of 5 killed in 3-car crash heading to son’s football game
Judge suspended after setting $2 bond for man facing serious charges
3 gang members arrested after opening fire on rival in broad daylight
Investigators say they believe the two teenagers shot one another.
Police say their investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: