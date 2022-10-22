19-year-old dead after shootout with another teen, Athens police say

An Athens teenager has died after getting into a shootout with an 18-year-old, police say.

Athens-Clarke County officers say there were called to Gaines School Road just before 5 p.m. where they found two people who had been shot.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene. The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Neither young man’s identity has been released.

Investigators say they believe the two teenagers shot one another.

Police say their investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

