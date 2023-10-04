19-year-old diagnosed with thyroid cancer after having it for years: ‘Nothing felt wrong’

Two days before the start of her sophomore year at Harvard University, Grace Taylor visited her pediatrician for a routine checkup.

But the pediatrician noticed that her thyroid gland was swollen and sent Taylor to get some imaging done.

"I kept getting scans and the scans just kept getting much, much worse," Taylor, who was 19 at the time, tells TODAY.com.

From there, she saw an oncologist to get a biopsy. And, on August 16, 2022, the day that she moved into her dorm for the year, Taylor learned that she had metastatic thyroid cancer, meaning it had already spread to her lymph nodes.

She'd likely had it for about five years without knowing, her doctor told her.

A passionate Division I lacrosse player, Taylor didn't know what to think. While her mom was "kind of freaking out," Taylor says, "I was just calm. ... My main thought was: How am I going to make my life work? How am I going to make lacrosse work?” Taylor recalls.

She’d had no concerning symptoms or warning signs and didn’t feel sick at all. “Nothing felt wrong. I wasn’t sick,” she says. But looking back, some things — like frequent injuries and feeling tired constantly — started to make more sense.

That day, Taylor went back to school and helped run freshman orientation. But her diagnosis kicked off more than a year of treatment, recovery and adjusting — as well as a lifetime of figuring out what it means to be a cancer survivor.

A rare, aggressive form of thyroid cancer

The thyroid gland is a butterfly-shaped structure in the throat that sits near the windpipe. It plays a role in regulating many hormones and bodily functions.

If something is wrong with the thyroid, "it can impact your energy levels, your appetite, your sleeping, your concentration, your focus, your mood," Dr. Antonia Stephen, a surgical oncologist at Mass General Cancer Center and Taylor's surgeon, tells TODAY.com.

But it's not unusual for people with thyroid cancer to not have any noticeable symptoms — even when their tumors are as advanced as Taylor's was, Stephen explains.

"If you're not positioning your neck in a certain way ... you wouldn't see anything," she says. If you're not extending your neck (as if you were looking up at the sky), "it all kind of disappears visually into your neck," she adds.

The specific type of thyroid cancer that Taylor was diagnosed with — the sclerosing variant of papillary thyroid cancer — is less common and more aggressive, Stephen says.

"It does often present in a more advanced (stage)," she explains, in which the tumor itself tends to be larger and more invasive and spread more frequently to the lymph nodes. This form of cancer also tends to show up more commonly in women than men, especially younger women.

By the time Taylor was diagnosed, "it had spread to the lymph nodes in her neck in a fairly extensive way," Stephen says. "And the tumor itself was quite large and somewhat attached to the other structures in her neck, like the esophagus, the trachea and her voice nerve."

Surgery and a "brutal" recovery

After her diagnosis, Taylor had two weeks to find a surgeon and decide what kind of procedure she wanted to undergo, including what risks she was willing to accept.

The intricate surgery would involve removing as much of the cancer as possible without damaging the delicate structures nearby, such as the tiny laryngeal nerve that controls the voice box. "I like to call (the throat and neck) a high-rent district in the body because there are so many important things in a very small space," says Stephen, who is also a former college athlete.

For some patients, particularly older people, damage to the vocal nerve and the resulting hoarseness or loss of voice might be an acceptable outcome if it means removing more of the tumor, Stephen says. But for Taylor, an athlete with decades of life ahead of her, it was more important to protect that nerve.

“I’m a chatterbox,” Taylor says with a laugh, “so I really wanted to protect my voice.”

In some patients, removing the tumor from the voice nerve might take just 15 minutes. But in Taylor's case, when Stephen knew she wanted to preserve as much as possible, it took at least eight hours.

"We had to take an enormous amount of time to meticulously preserve the nerve and its function and also feel that we had done our due diligence in completely removing the tumor," Stephen explains. "It's like walking a tightrope."

In all, the procedure required about 17 hours of surgery on two consecutive days, which allowed her to recover in time to go back to school.

And the recovery was "brutal," Taylor says.

A longtime student-athlete, she was used to the cycle of having an injury, getting treatment, recovering and coming back within a predictable amount of time. But this was different.

Knowing she would be going straight into radioactive iodine therapy after her marathon surgeries made the situation "grueling," she says. "It was hard to recover from something knowing that it was also going to get worse later."

However, she leaned on the skills she developed as an athlete, like setting goals for her recovery and visualizing success at every step of the process.

And she found herself returning to a specific mantra: We can do hard things. "It's so simple, but I think we're capable of more than we think we are," she says. Too often, we let institutions tell us where our barriers are, "and we let other people define our limits," she adds.

Adjusting to survivorship as a college athlete

Coping with such a staggering diagnosis while also balancing life as a 19-year-old college student was complicated, Taylor says. She leaned on her friends, teammates and family throughout the experience — in big and small ways.

Before surgery, Taylor's roommate helped her write a heartfelt letter to her team to let them know what was going on. During her radiation treatment, which was over the holidays and in isolation due to COVID-19 protocols, she received big care packages — both from her own team and rivals. And after losing so much weight during radiation, she and one of her teammates would go out for massive burritos every day.

"My teammates were pushing me to be the healthiest and the best version of myself," she says.

But there were moments where she still felt isolated. "No one around me was going through the same experience," she explains. "At the end of the day, no one knew how to carry the stress that I've had about my health."

Through the Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Program at Mass General Cancer Center, Taylor connected with other people her age grappling with similar diagnoses.

The program provides mental health support and skills to manage anxiety and understand the body as it goes through chemotherapy, for instance, program director and psychiatrist Dr. Annah Abrams tells TODAY.com. And it gives them space to ask about topics that might be considered taboo, like drinking alcohol or using medical marijuana, sexual health and dating as a young cancer survivor.

A little over a year later, Taylor is 20 years old, fully recovered and back on the field. But she's not completely cancer-free or in remission, yet another complex situation she's learning to navigate.

"Cancer is never black and white," she says. And she credits Abrams with helping her realize "you can move forward while you carry this with you. It doesn't have to be like you're fighting this really intense battle, and then you're done and you wipe your hands clean."

Looking back at the day she was diagnosed, Taylor remembers rushing to do her job as a leader for freshman orientation. And she reflects on her "no excuses" athlete mentality and the pressure she put on herself to stick to her commitments even while facing a cancer diagnosis.

"I would have shown up with a bullet wound, which in hindsight, I didn't need to do that," Taylor says. "So many things that I’d stressed about were really not that important. ... That was a massive perspective shift."

These days, she's adjusting to living as a survivor and learning how to deal with the fear of cancer coming back. "I try to let that inspire me to be radical in every aspect of my life," she says, noting that she went skydiving and took a trip to Vietnam over the summer.

"I'm living an amazing life now," she says. "I'm not in remission and I'm still battling cancer, but I'm just great."

This article was originally published on TODAY.com