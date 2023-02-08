19-year-old dies, 18-year-old hurt in shooting during drug deal, deputies say

A 19-year-old was killed and an 18-year-old was hurt in a shooting during a drug deal, Cleveland County investigators said.

Deputies said they were called to Abes Mountain Road in Mooresboro for a reported shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, investigators found an 18-year-old who had been shot in his back. Witnesses told deputies that another person, 19-year-old Khi-Rane Devon Littlejohn, was also shot.

Littlejohn was taken in a personal car to the hospital, where he later died. The 18-year-old wasn’t seriously hurt and was released from the hospital, authorities said.

Using information from witnesses, investigators identified Tylee Trequan Smith, 19, as one of the people inside an SUV that was suspected in the crime. They said it had left the scene.

Deputies said they believe Smith shot the two victims during a drug deal.

Smith was arrested on Tuesday while he was at the Cleveland County Courthouse for a previous misdemeanor drug charge, investigators said. He was charged with murder, but additional charges are expected as the investigation continues, deputies said.

