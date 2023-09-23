19-year-old dies after being shot multiple times in Lauderhill, police say

A 19-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times in Lauderhill on Thursday night, police said.

Romauni Berkett was found lying in the road, unresponsive, about 8:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Northwest 59th Way about 8:30 p.m., Lauderhill Police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department released few details Friday afternoon aside from that Berkett was walking in the area when he was shot. They have no motive or suspect.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Lauderhill Police at 954-497-4700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.