19-year-old dies when box truck sideswipes car and sends him into ditch, NC cops say

A 19-year-old “who could make anyone laugh” was killed in a hit-and-run, a North Carolina family said.

Darrin Alston Swann died after a Penske box truck hit his vehicle Jan. 24 in Alamance County, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said, as reported by Fox 8. The driver suspected of ramming into Swann’s car was arrested a day later in New Jersey, the outlet reported.

The box truck sideswiped Swann’s car, which caused his vehicle to veer into a ditch, Fox 8 reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene, per the station’s report.

The driver left the area, causing troopers to search for the suspect.

Swann was on his way to pick up medicine when he was hit, his cousin Kelsey McKinney said in a GoFundMe created for his funeral expenses.

Swann’s interests included working on his truck, riding ATVs, hunting and fishing, according to the GoFundMe. Swann was a 2022 graduate of Southern Alamance High School in Graham who “could make anyone laugh with the crack of a joke” or “make a room light up with a simple smile,” his cousin wrote.

“Darrin was always happy to lend a helping hand,” McKinney said.

He was the eldest child in his family, according to his obituary. He was also engaged to Shelby Schnars, his obituary said.

“He has treated my daughter with the most respect ever and spoiled her rotten,” Schnars’ mother wrote in an obituary comment. “It was very obvious how much he adored her.”

One of his goals was to get a “really good job” so he could buy a house with Schnars and start a family, McKinney told WLTX. Now his family must plan his funeral instead.

“There’s really no words that we can say except we don’t understand why the person didn’t just stop,” his aunt Kimbe Ashby said in an interview with WLTX.

The driver suspected of hitting Swann’s car was arrested in New Jersey on Jan. 25, according to North Carolina troopers, per WXII 12’s reporting. State troopers noticed the box truck on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mercer County, so they pulled the vehicle over, WXII 12 reported.

The driver, a 45-year-old resident of Greenville, South Carolina, was then arrested, according to WXII 12. He was awaiting extradition, the outlet reported.

Alamance County borders Guilford County, which contains Greensboro.

