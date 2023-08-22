19-year-old dies in crash that hurls engine block into home’s second story, MA cops say

A 19-year-old died after Massachusetts police said his car hit a mulch bed and went airborne, sending the engine flying through a house.

A state trooper tried to pull over a man who was driving a Nissan Altima at around 8:45 pm on Aug. 20, according to a news release from Massachusetts State Police. Troopers say he sped up, ran a red light and veered off the road while going around a curve.

He then hit a bed of mulch that sent his car into the air, police said in the release.

His vehicle hit a rock wall, a tree and a light post before striking a Jeep in the driveway of a Belchertown, Massachusetts, home, according to state police. A Buick parked next to the Jeep was also damaged.

“As a result of the impact, the Altima’s engine block was launched out of the engine compartment and became airborne,” officials said. The engine smashed through the second story of another house and ended up inside the home.

The car hit the outside of the first house and “came to rest outside of the building,” police said.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office identified the driver as Miles Murray of Henniker, New Hampshire, according to WWLP.

Murray was ejected from the car and died, police say. No one else was injured, and no passengers were in the car.

The crash is under investigation.

20-year-old motorcyclist fleeing cops dies in crash in South Carolina, deputies say

Student killed and over 20 hurt when school bus flips in crash with van, Ohio cops say

Driver plunges 100 feet off road over cliff, California cops say. Video shows rescue

Trooper charged after head-on crash kills teacher who was a mother of 3, PA cops say

16-year-old driver dies after gun goes off in a car full of teens, Texas cops say