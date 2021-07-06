19-year-old dies in Madison County Jail

Jul. 6—ANDERSON — Robert Stafford could barely talk through his tears as he spoke about his 19-year-old grandson's death Tuesday afternoon.

Robert Douglas-Sides Stafford was found unresponsive in a single-person cell by jail staff at 5:26 a.m. Tuesday, according to an email from Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger.

"Staff immediately began CPR and called for an ambulance," Mellinger said.

Robert Douglas-Sides Stafford was declared dead at Community Hospital Anderson a short time later.

Robert Stafford said he was unaware his grandson was even in jail. He said he was notified of his grandson's death by the teen's other grandfather.

"I want answers," said Robert Stafford.

According to jail records, Robert Douglas-Sides Stafford was booked into the Madison County Jail by the Elwood Police Department at 4:36 a.m. Mellinger said EPD brought him to the jail at about 3:30 a.m.

He was being held on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle used in commission of a crime, according to jail records. Robert Douglas-Sides Stafford was also held on a jail booking for Tipton County.

Robert Stafford said his grandson was named after him.

"He was with me every day when he was growing up," Robert Stafford said tearfully. "I can't believe this."

Mellinger said all in-custody deaths are investigated by the Indiana State Police.

