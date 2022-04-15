19-year-old dies after shooting near 11th Street and Sixth Avenue

ROCKFORD — A 19-year-old man who was shot on the city’s near-east side Thursday night died, police reported Friday.

According to police, officers responded to the intersection of 11th Street and Sixth Avenue at around 6:40 p.m., after receiving reports of multiple shots fired.

Officers located the victim laying on a sidewalk, suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a local hospital. Police announced his death just after midnight.

A person of interest in the case has not been announced.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers by calling 815-963-7867.

