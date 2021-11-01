19-year-old dies from stab wounds

Nov. 1—DANVILLE — A 19-year-old Danville woman has died from being stabbed.

According to Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup, Deavyon T. Williams, 19, was pronounced dead at 6:48 a.m. on Oct. 31 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

She died from multiple stab wounds she received on Oct. 31. Williams reportedly was involved in an altercation with several other females in the 400 block of West Columbia Street, Danville, when she was stabbed at approximately 3:11 a.m.

An autopsy will be performed on Nov. 4, and an inquest may be conducted at a later date. The circumstances surrounding this death are under investigation by the Danville Police Department and the coroner's office.

According to the Danville Police Department, at around 3:11 a.m. Oct. 31, Danville Police responded to the OSF emergency room in reference to a 19-year-old female victim with a stab wound.

Upon arrival officers spoke with the victim's friends who had driven her to the hospital. Witnesses stated the victim had been in an altercation with another woman and they were in the roadway in 400 block of Columbia Street when a fight occurred.

During the altercation the victim was stabbed several times and afterward her friends took her to the hospital. Later on Oct. 31, Danville Police were notified that the victim had died of her wounds.

Danville Police still are attempting to locate other witnesses to this crime. No other injuries were reported and no suspect information is currently available.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.