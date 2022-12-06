19-year-old driver dies after car crash on Milwaukee's south side

A 19-year-old Illinois man was killed in a car crash on Milwaukee’s south side early Tuesday morning.

The man was speeding on the 1300 block of West Oklahoma Avenue when he ignored a red light and hit another vehicle with three people inside, police said.

A 24-year-old driver of the other car was hospitalized with minor injuries, while his two passengers were not injured, police said.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

The fatal crash is the fourth that police have reported since Nov. 30. Through Tuesday, police reported 73 traffic deaths this year, compared to 68 as of the same date a year ago.

